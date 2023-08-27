Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.40.

Get Avnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avnet

Avnet Trading Up 1.4 %

Avnet stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Avnet by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 39,667 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,737,000 after buying an additional 458,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

