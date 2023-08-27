Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT Lowered to GBX 520 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 525 ($6.70) to GBX 520 ($6.63) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.14) to GBX 475 ($6.06) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.95) to GBX 470 ($6.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 481 ($6.14) to GBX 493 ($6.29) in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Aviva Stock Performance

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. Aviva has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2626 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

