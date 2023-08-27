Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Cap of $198.48 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $198.48 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018559 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,015.01 or 1.00042769 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02003608 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $6,562,250.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

