AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $217.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.66. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $132.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.39.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $696.49 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.