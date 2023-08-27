Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the July 31st total of 646,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altamira Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.36 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 97,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,985. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company develops OligoPhore/SemaPhore, a platform for delivery of oligonucleotides, such as small interfering ribonucleic acid or messenger RNA into target cells.

