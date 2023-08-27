aelf (ELF) Market Cap Reaches $180.69 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. aelf has a market capitalization of $180.69 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009305 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001592 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002417 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001242 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,346,585 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.