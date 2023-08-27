Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0449 on Top Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $35.92 million and $2.67 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,007.32 or 1.00044278 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,979,166 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04572236 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,163,698.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

