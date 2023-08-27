ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $724,869.03

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $724,869.03 and $45.12 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018559 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,015.01 or 1.00042769 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002491 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000725 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $57.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

