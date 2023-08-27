3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in August

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the July 31st total of 406,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.1 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF remained flat at $24.45 during trading on Friday. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.
3i Group Company Profile
