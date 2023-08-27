3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in August

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the July 31st total of 406,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.1 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF remained flat at $24.45 during trading on Friday. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

