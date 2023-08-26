Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $89.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.03.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,692 shares of company stock worth $5,952,496. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,867,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,142 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,860 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

