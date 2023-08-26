Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of ZD opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen purchased 1,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $58,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,356.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Rossen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,356.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $765,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at about $1,149,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ziff Davis by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

