Zacks Research Weighs in on Trimble Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Trimble in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

TRMB stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $533,895 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,647,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth $465,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Trimble by 99.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

