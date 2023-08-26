Zacks Research Comments on Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.69. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRT. Bank of America lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,535 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,499,000 after acquiring an additional 599,490 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

