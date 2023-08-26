Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) versus Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) and Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and Oddity Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -8.98% -6.25% -5.05% Oddity Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yatsen and Oddity Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 0 0 0 N/A Oddity Tech 0 5 2 0 2.29

Earnings & Valuation

Oddity Tech has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.76%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than Yatsen.

This table compares Yatsen and Oddity Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $3.49 billion 0.11 -$118.22 million ($0.08) -12.75 Oddity Tech $324.52 million 7.25 $21.73 million N/A N/A

Oddity Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatsen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Yatsen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Yatsen on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel.

