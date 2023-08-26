XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $184.86

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.86 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 189.50 ($2.42). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.34), with a volume of 1,075,692 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 216 ($2.76) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XPS

XPS Pensions Group Trading Up 1.9 %

XPS Pensions Group Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £387.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,671.43 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11,428.57%.

Insider Transactions at XPS Pensions Group

In other news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £1,860,000 ($2,373,054.35). Company insiders own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About XPS Pensions Group

(Get Free Report)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.