WPP (NYSE:WPP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $964.00.

WPP stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9536 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 85.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

