Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.69, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $240.18.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.46.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

