WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on August 30th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYZD opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 426.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 637,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after buying an additional 516,203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 373,748 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,019,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 123,893 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

