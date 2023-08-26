WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002133 BTC on major exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $174.58 million and $2.40 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 971,992,499 coins and its circulating supply is 314,423,944 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 971,965,721.5015845 with 314,393,867.24149597 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.55247792 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,705,150.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

