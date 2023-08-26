Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $102.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.67.

Get Medtronic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $92.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.