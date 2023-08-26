Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $176.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.03. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $159.73 and a 52 week high of $265.62.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $193,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 69.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,489,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

