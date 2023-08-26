Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes $49,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 679,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 119,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after buying an additional 5,558,804 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,094,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

