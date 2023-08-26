Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 256 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $489.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $489.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.32. The firm has a market cap of $453.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

