Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 250 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

