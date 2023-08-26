Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after buying an additional 995,975 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 120.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.