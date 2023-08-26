Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

