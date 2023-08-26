Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 32.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

