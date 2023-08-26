Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $147.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

