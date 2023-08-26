Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $133.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,366,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,990,512. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.