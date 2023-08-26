Wedbush Begins Coverage on Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

Insider Transactions at Legacy Housing

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $354,612.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,333,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,181,580.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $216,069.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,954,383 shares in the company, valued at $61,539,797.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $354,612.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,333,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,181,580.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,177 shares of company stock worth $7,093,976 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

