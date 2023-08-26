WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.10. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

