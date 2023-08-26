WAX (WAXP) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $136.03 million and $1.61 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,037,150,961 coins and its circulating supply is 3,344,069,836 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, "WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://wax.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

