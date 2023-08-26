Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VTV stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

