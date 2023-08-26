Watershed Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $489.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,964. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $453.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

