Watershed Private Wealth LLC Acquires 922 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $218.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,706. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.46 and its 200 day moving average is $210.33. The company has a market cap of $308.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

