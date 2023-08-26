Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lowered by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $16,153,830,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in Waste Management by 482.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WM opened at $158.32 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.70.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

