VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $81.64 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $81.64 million and $235,406.34 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VVS Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 74,401,077,243,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,199,595,175,450 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VVS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VVS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.