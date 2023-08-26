Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.64. 3,540,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,729. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The company has a market capitalization of $451.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.