Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 million.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.