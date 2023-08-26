Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$18.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.55 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.46.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$471.36 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 36.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9614148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

