Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VBTX. Hovde Group lowered Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stephens raised their price target on Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Veritex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 150,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,385. Veritex has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 19.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

