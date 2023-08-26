Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $55.78 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $55.78 million and $3.54 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,027.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00251344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.00728258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.00548745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00060979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00115454 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,015,013 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

