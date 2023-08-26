Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $55.55 million and $2.63 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,025.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00250122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.36 or 0.00731430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00551613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00061014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00114648 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,023,144 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,023,150 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

