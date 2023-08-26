Verge Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $56.05 million and $7.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,059.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00250040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.00735786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.00539265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00061615 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00115768 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,008,400 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,008,382 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

