Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.53

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 277730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNOF shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Verano had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verano Holdings Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

