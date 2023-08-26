Velas Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $19.28 million and $304,065.46 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00038521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00027483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,491,214,163 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.