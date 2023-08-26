Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vector Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $365.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

