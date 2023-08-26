Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Lifted by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 953,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $52,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,321,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,012,000 after acquiring an additional 171,363 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 17,748 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,362. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

