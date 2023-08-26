Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $195.47. The company had a trading volume of 558,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,250. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

