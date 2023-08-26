Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 437.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 232,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 265,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.26. 1,735,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

